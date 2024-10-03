The Hope Foundation appoints new chair of the board of directors

Williamsport, Pa. — Hope Enterprises Foundation, which drives funding to HOPE Enterprises, has appointed Kristie Healy as its new chair of the board of directors.

She has served as a volunteer with the board since 2019 and worked on the Human Resources Committee, Golf Invitational Committee, 5K Planning Committee, and Dueling Pianos Committee.

As chair, Healy will lead the 12-member volunteer board in The Hope Foundation's support of providing grants and opportunities to the disABILITY community.

Candy Dewar, former chair of The Hope Foundation, acknowledges Kristie's longstanding dedication as a volunteer: “Kristie has been a committed volunteer with HOPE for many years. Her direction will further the Foundation’s efforts in support of our mission to enhance lives.”

Mackenzie Howe, Director of Development of The Hope Foundation, emphasizes Kristie's role in advancing The Hope Foundation: “As we grow, philanthropists like Kristie are crucial to our mission and the success of our fund-raising event. We are thrilled to congratulate Kristie on her new role as chair and eagerly anticipate her leadership."

Kristie Healy has over 20 years of experience in finance and human resources, with both an associate and bachelor’s degree from Central Penn College. She resides in Williamsport with her husband, Ken Healy. In addition to working with The Hope Foundation, she volunteers with the Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA as a troop leader and service unit chair and is one of the Central PA Food Bank's volunteers.