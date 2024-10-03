Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • NorthcentralPA.com

    The Hope Foundation appoints new chair of the board of directors

    By NCPA Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0BHB_0vt1M94100

    Williamsport, Pa. — Hope Enterprises Foundation, which drives funding to HOPE Enterprises, has appointed Kristie Healy as its new chair of the board of directors.

    She has served as a volunteer with the board since 2019 and worked on the Human Resources Committee, Golf Invitational Committee, 5K Planning Committee, and Dueling Pianos Committee.

    As chair, Healy will lead the 12-member volunteer board in The Hope Foundation's support of providing grants and opportunities to the disABILITY community.

    Candy Dewar, former chair of The Hope Foundation, acknowledges Kristie's longstanding dedication as a volunteer: “Kristie has been a committed volunteer with HOPE for many years. Her direction will further the Foundation’s efforts in support of our mission to enhance lives.”

    Mackenzie Howe, Director of Development of The Hope Foundation, emphasizes Kristie's role in advancing The Hope Foundation: “As we grow, philanthropists like Kristie are crucial to our mission and the success of our fund-raising event. We are thrilled to congratulate Kristie on her new role as chair and eagerly anticipate her leadership."

    Kristie Healy has over 20 years of experience in finance and human resources, with both an associate and bachelor’s degree from Central Penn College. She resides in Williamsport with her husband, Ken Healy. In addition to working with The Hope Foundation, she volunteers with the Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA as a troop leader and service unit chair and is one of the Central PA Food Bank's volunteers.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 hours ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    'The Andy Griffith Show' Feud Between George 'Goober' Lindsay & Frances 'Aunt Bee' Bavier
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz2 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama17 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile20 hours ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy