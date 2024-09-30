Open in App
    Breaking: Man charged for Williamsport carjacking, kidnapping

    By Brett Crossley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAPTh_0vpIzjsl00

    Williamsport, Pa. — Being treated in the back of an ambulance, a woman detailed a 45-minute ordeal of being carjacked and taken hostage by two men in Williamsport.

    Tyree Tyquan Moy, 39, flagged the victim down as she drove in the intersection of Funston Avenue and West Fourth Street on Sept. 17 around 1:30 p.m., according to a complaint. Moy showed the accuser the butt of a gun before getting into the vehicle, Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Charles Schwab said.

    The victim, who recognized the kidnapper, said the gun made her “terrified for her life” during the interview with police. She complied with Moy, who allegedly told her to “shut up and drive” while sitting in the passenger seat. Moy directed her to the 600 block of Wildwood Boulevard to pick an unidentified man up. He allegedly entered through the rear passenger door.

    The victim was told to drive north on Wildwood Boulevard and enter the cemetery, according to Schwab. The backseat passenger grabbed the victim by the hair and struck her in the head, Schwab wrote in the affidavit.

    As the assault took place, Moy came around to the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the affidavit. He allegedly pushed the victim into the seat and took the keys by force.

    According to Schwab, Moy then pulled the victim from car and tried to put her into the trunk. Clothes and stereo equipment prevented the accuser from fitting. He forced the victim into the backseat of the car. “The fear she had due to Moy showing her a firearm prevented her from making an attempt to escape,” Schwab said.

    After driving a short distance, the unknown man stopped the vehicle and forced the victim outside. She attempted to grab the car door, but Moy allegedly slammed it shut. The unidentified man and Moy drove off, leaving the victim alone in the cemetery.

    The two men allegedly took $1,000 in cash, a phone valued at $1,000, and a purse and wallet with bank cards, Social Security cards, and assistance cards inside. The victim's cell phone was found in the 700 block of Krouse Avenue near a wooded area, according to Schwab. The vehicle was discovered nearby in the 1500 block of Mt Carmel Street.

    During an arraignment Monday afternoon, Moy, who was eventually captured by U.S. Marshals, requested his cell phone be returned. "My cell phone will prove this case right here," Moy told Judge Christian Frey.

    Moy is being charged with kidnapping to facilitate a felony, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault, and false imprisonment. Frey denied bail for Moy. A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for next Tuesday.

    Moy asked Frey to order the victim bring her phone to the preliminary hearing. Moy claimed it held Facebook messages that are important to the case. Frey encouraged Moy to speak with a lawyer.

    If convicted on all counts, Moy could face a maximum sentence of 58 years incarceration with an $80,000 fine.

    Moy is currently facing drug charges in Lycoming County for an arrest earlier this month, and was also charged with harassment in 2023. Moy's criminal record dates back to 2005, according to court papers.

    Kelli Miller
    1d ago
    really?! stopped why? and who drives around with $1000 in cash ? wow!!?
