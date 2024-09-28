Open in App
    Inmate rips off correctional officer's watch and threatens to swallow it: Police

    By NCPA Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zm6ed_0vn5sws300

    Coal Township, Pa. — An inmate at Northumberland County Prison was charged for allegedly ripping a watch off a correctional officer's wrist and injuring him.

    Correctional officers were attempting to place hand restraints on Steven A. Howanietz, 44, on Aug. 21 when the alleged assault occurred. When Howanietz had his hands through the opening in the cell door, he grabbed an officer's wrist and pulled his arms through the opening, according to the affidavit.

    Howanietz then uncuffed the officer's watch, removed it, and stepped back into his cell before placing it in his mouth. Howanietz said he was going to swallow the watch, according to court documents. Two officers were able to gain control of Howanietz and place him on suicide watch following the incident.

    The officer whose watch Howanietz removed had laceration on his wrist, according to the affidavit.

    Prison staff provided video of the incident to Coal Township Police Officer Cody Rebuck, who saw correctional officers struggling with Howanietz, according to the affidavit.

    Police charged Howanietz with felony counts of robbery, aggravated assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor theft. His preliminary hearing at District Judge William Zalinski's office is set for Oct. 8.

    Docket Sheet

