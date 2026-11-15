Northbrook has some very special small dogs hoping for a cozy home and a soft bed. All of these boys are at the same local rescue and are ready to meet their new families.

Breed: Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shih Tzu / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Location: Border Tails Rescue , Northbrook, IL

, Northbrook, IL Contact: (847) 813-5774

Lite-Brite is a tan Shih Tzu mix with a sweet, soft look and a medium build. He’s an adult pup, so he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.

👉 Meet Lite-Brite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Location: Border Tails Rescue , Northbrook, IL

, Northbrook, IL Contact: (847) 813-5774

Tickle Me Elmo is a tan Yorkie mix with a medium frame and a charming face. As an adult dog, he’s ready to move in and become someone’s loyal little buddy.

👉 Meet Tickle Me Elmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Location: Border Tails Rescue , Northbrook, IL

, Northbrook, IL Contact: (847) 813-5774

Squirmle Bear is a handsome Yorkie with a darker coat in black and chocolate tones. He’s an adult boy looking for a calm, loving home where he can feel safe and cared for.

👉 Meet Squirmle Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/Black Adoption Fee: $600

Location: Border Tails Rescue , Northbrook, IL

, Northbrook, IL Contact: (847) 813-5774

Tamagotchi is a tri-colored Yorkie with tan, fawn, and black in his coat. He’s an adult and comes with a listed adoption fee of $600, which helps the rescue care for him and other dogs.

👉 Meet Tamagotchi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Location: Border Tails Rescue , Northbrook, IL

, Northbrook, IL Contact: (847) 813-5774

Bratz is a young Yorkie boy with a mix of black, tan, and fawn in his coat. He’s still on the younger side and ready to grow up with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Bratz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Northbrook, IL and thinking about adding a small dog to your home, please reach out to Border Tails Rescue at (847) 813-5774 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.