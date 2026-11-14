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💻 Northbrook IL IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles
Northbrook’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid leadership and analyst roles open across healthcare, energy, and nonprofit. If you’re in IT and want impact plus stability, these are worth a look.
Director of Information Technology
- Employer: Vets Choice Radiology
- Location: Northbrook, IL (remote-first veterinary teleradiology)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $175,000–$195,000 base + ~15% target bonus
Lead internal IT for a fully remote, growing company that supports veterinarians 24/7. You’ll own the IT roadmap, budget, vendors, SOC 2 readiness, security, incident response, and the company’s first AI policy, working closely with both a managed IT partner and the engineering team.
Manager, IT Business Systems Analysis (HRIT)
- Employer: CF Industries
- Location: Northbrook, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Estimated base pay $111,400–$156,800 (plus incentive program & comprehensive benefits)
Lead the team that runs Workday and HR systems for a major clean-energy-focused manufacturer. This role owns HR tech strategy and delivery, manages professional staff, and acts as the primary Workday IT partner for HR leaders across the company.
Business Systems Analyst
- Employer: Josselyn
- Location: Northbrook, IL (onsite – Illinois candidates only)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help a behavioral health nonprofit improve its EMR and revenue cycle performance. Year one is all about optimizing the RCM side of their EMR (SmartCare), streamlining workflows, boosting reimbursement, and building reports and dashboards using SQL and Microsoft 365.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of fit. And if you’re local, now’s a good time to get your resume updated and out there.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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