Northbrook’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid leadership and analyst roles open across healthcare, energy, and nonprofit. If you’re in IT and want impact plus stability, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vets Choice Radiology

Vets Choice Radiology Location: Northbrook, IL (remote-first veterinary teleradiology)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,000–$195,000 base + ~15% target bonus

Lead internal IT for a fully remote, growing company that supports veterinarians 24/7. You’ll own the IT roadmap, budget, vendors, SOC 2 readiness, security, incident response, and the company’s first AI policy, working closely with both a managed IT partner and the engineering team.

Employer: CF Industries

Location: Northbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated base pay $111,400–$156,800 (plus incentive program & comprehensive benefits)

Lead the team that runs Workday and HR systems for a major clean-energy-focused manufacturer. This role owns HR tech strategy and delivery, manages professional staff, and acts as the primary Workday IT partner for HR leaders across the company.

Employer: Josselyn

Location: Northbrook, IL (onsite – Illinois candidates only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help a behavioral health nonprofit improve its EMR and revenue cycle performance. Year one is all about optimizing the RCM side of their EMR (SmartCare), streamlining workflows, boosting reimbursement, and building reports and dashboards using SQL and Microsoft 365.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of fit. And if you’re local, now’s a good time to get your resume updated and out there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.