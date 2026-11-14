Northbrook’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to cutting-edge medical tech. Here are several solid roles hiring now in Northbrook, IL.

Employer: Compass Health Center

Compass Health Center Location: Northbrook, IL (on-site, Mon–Fri, 8am–4pm)

(on-site, Mon–Fri, 8am–4pm) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work in Compass’s largest facility, providing evidence-based therapy (CBT-E, DBT, ACT, exposure) for adults in eating disorder and mood/anxiety programs. You’ll lead groups, do individual and family therapy, support meals, and collaborate with a full treatment team in a PHP/IOP setting.

Employer: Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Location: Northbrook, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $27.00/hour

Join a top rehab hospital’s outpatient team, supporting patient flow, vitals, wound care, basic procedures, and front-desk tasks. Great fit if you have a Medical Assistant certificate, CPR/BLS, and want steady clinical experience with strong benefits for eligible roles.

Employer: ASP Health Inc.

ASP Health Inc. Location: Northbrook, IL (in-person, ~50% travel)

(in-person, ~50% travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000–$80,000/year

Support hospitals and clinics using the ROSE Omni platform, blending clinical applications with technical troubleshooting and user training. Ideal if you have a medical/engineering background, 2–3 years with medical devices, and want to grow with an early-stage med-tech company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often train the right person who shows real interest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.