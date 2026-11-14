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Northbrook
📢 Northbrook Board OKs new ambulance, grants & 2027 schedule
12 days ago
📢 Northbrook Board approves new ambulance, grants & more
Here’s what the Village Board did at its Nov. 10, 2026, 7:30 p.m. meeting:
- Heard a statement from the Village Manager about the Village being a victim of online fraud.
- Corrected the number of housing units within one mile of the Metra station to 4,316 (not 2,818).
- Received notice of a Zoning Code text amendment to align with the state’s Medical Cannabis law.
- Issued proclamations for the Village’s 125th Anniversary and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).
- Approved new members and a new chair for the Senior Services, Sustainability, and Arts Commissions.
- Approved the 2027 meeting calendar for the Board and advisory commissions.
- Increased Class A liquor licenses so Hometown Coffee LLC (1290 Shermer Rd) can receive one.
- Approved an $84,109 contribution to the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
- Approved emergency underground utility repair contracts.
- Continued audio/visual services for Plan Commission meetings at Techny Prairie Activity Center.
- Annexed 3903 Oak Avenue into the Village.
- Approved ordering a new ambulance and tower ladder truck.
- Amended an agreement with the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Laboratory.
- Approved grant funding recommendations for local nonprofits.
Note: The Nov. 22, 2026 Board meeting is canceled. The next regular meeting is Dec. 8, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
More Info: Village of Northbrook Board Meeting Summary - Nove...
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