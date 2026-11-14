📢 Northbrook Board approves new ambulance, grants & more

Here’s what the Village Board did at its Nov. 10, 2026, 7:30 p.m. meeting:

Heard a statement from the Village Manager about the Village being a victim of online fraud .

about the Village being a victim of . Corrected the number of housing units within one mile of the Metra station to 4,316 (not 2,818).

to (not 2,818). Received notice of a Zoning Code text amendment to align with the state’s Medical Cannabis law.

to align with the state’s law. Issued proclamations for the Village’s 125th Anniversary and Veterans Day (Nov. 11) .

and . Approved new members and a new chair for the Senior Services, Sustainability, and Arts Commissions .

. Approved the 2027 meeting calendar for the Board and advisory commissions.

for the Board and advisory commissions. Increased Class A liquor licenses so Hometown Coffee LLC (1290 Shermer Rd) can receive one.

so can receive one. Approved an $84,109 contribution to the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry .

contribution to the . Approved emergency underground utility repair contracts.

contracts. Continued audio/visual services for Plan Commission meetings at Techny Prairie Activity Center .

for Plan Commission meetings at . Annexed 3903 Oak Avenue into the Village.

into the Village. Approved ordering a new ambulance and tower ladder truck .

. Amended an agreement with the Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Laboratory .

. Approved grant funding recommendations for local nonprofits.

Note: The Nov. 22, 2026 Board meeting is canceled. The next regular meeting is Dec. 8, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall.