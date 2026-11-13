Northbrook is busy right now with sales and merchandising roles, especially in retail and outdoor services. If you like building client relationships or shaping what customers see online, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Location: Northbrook, IL (on-site Mon–Thu, remote Fridays)

(on-site Mon–Thu, remote Fridays) Type: Full-time

Help shape Crate & Barrel’s online shopping experience by planning what products show up, how they’re grouped, and how they perform. This role is hands-on with SKUs, product content, and site analytics, and works closely with creative and merchant teams to drive conversion and category sales.

Employer: Bartlett Tree Experts

Bartlett Tree Experts Location: Northbrook, IL / Chicago Northshore territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$120,000 annual draw plus commission

Outdoor-focused sales role where you visit client properties, assess tree and shrub needs, and sell science-based care services. Comes with strong benefits, a company vehicle, laptop, and phone, plus training and growth in a safety-first, research-driven tree care company.

Employer: Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel Location: Northbrook, IL (on-site Mon–Thu, remote Fridays)

(on-site Mon–Thu, remote Fridays) Type: Full-time

Support category strategy by helping choose product assortments, set pricing, and manage vendor relationships. This role is great if you enjoy Excel, trend analysis, and negotiating with suppliers to hit sales and margin goals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.