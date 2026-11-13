undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Northbrook
🔧 Northbrook, IL Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Northbrook has steady demand for people who keep buildings running smoothly and looking sharp. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active on the job.
Maintenance Technician II – Arrive Glenview
- Employer: Trinity Property Consultants
- Location: Northbrook, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24–$26/hour + lease renewal bonuses
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., plus on-call rotation
This role is for an experienced maintenance tech who can handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and appliance repairs and full unit turns. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays and vacation, tuition help) and steady weekday hours.
Facility Ops Team Member
- Employer: Life Time Inc.
- Location: Northbrook, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.25–$18.25/hour
You’ll help keep a large fitness club clean, safe, and stocked while interacting with members. Includes a free gym membership, discounts, 401(k) with company match (age limits apply), and access to training and development.
Building Janitorial Worker
- Employer: National Star Services
- Location: Northbrook, IL 60062
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. (40 hours/week)
Clean and maintain a 9-story apartment building and 3-level parking garage, including lobby, fitness room, pool area, putting green, and dog park. Great if you have commercial or residential cleaning experience and can speak English and Spanish.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see a fit you didn’t expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.