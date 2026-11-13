Northbrook has steady demand for people who keep buildings running smoothly and looking sharp. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active on the job.

Employer: Trinity Property Consultants

Trinity Property Consultants Location: Northbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24–$26/hour + lease renewal bonuses

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., plus on-call rotation

This role is for an experienced maintenance tech who can handle HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and appliance repairs and full unit turns. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays and vacation, tuition help) and steady weekday hours.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Life Time Inc. Location: Northbrook, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.25–$18.25/hour

You’ll help keep a large fitness club clean, safe, and stocked while interacting with members. Includes a free gym membership, discounts, 401(k) with company match (age limits apply), and access to training and development.

Employer: National Star Services

National Star Services Location: Northbrook, IL 60062

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m. (40 hours/week)

Clean and maintain a 9-story apartment building and 3-level parking garage, including lobby, fitness room, pool area, putting green, and dog park. Great if you have commercial or residential cleaning experience and can speak English and Spanish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.