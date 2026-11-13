Northbrook has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from science-focused project work to hands-on wellness management. If you’re ready to step up and lead a team, these are worth a look.

Employer: UL Solutions

UL Solutions Location: Northbrook, IL (hybrid or fully remote in the U.S.)

(hybrid or fully remote in the U.S.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated $95,000 – $115,000 + 10% bonus target

Lead complex projects that deliver real-time wind and solar forecasting for utilities, grid operators, and energy traders. You’ll manage the full project lifecycle, work with meteorologists, data scientists, and engineers, and be the main point of contact for major energy clients—ideal if you like tech, clean energy, and cross-functional leadership.

Employer: Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Microbac Laboratories, Inc. Location: Northbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own relationships with top-tier lab clients in environmental, food, and life science testing. You’ll manage key accounts, lead a customer relations team, handle onboarding and project logistics, and use your science background to translate lab work into clear results for customers.

Employer: Restore Hyper Wellness

Restore Hyper Wellness Location: Northbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a fast-growing wellness studio, leading sales, staff support, and local marketing. This role is great if you love fitness and health, enjoy hitting numbers, and want perks like discounted wellness services and community event involvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.