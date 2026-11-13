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👔 Northbrook, IL Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Northbrook has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from science-focused project work to hands-on wellness management. If you’re ready to step up and lead a team, these are worth a look.
Technical Project Manager, Renewable Energy Forecasting
- Employer: UL Solutions
- Location: Northbrook, IL (hybrid or fully remote in the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Estimated $95,000 – $115,000 + 10% bonus target
Lead complex projects that deliver real-time wind and solar forecasting for utilities, grid operators, and energy traders. You’ll manage the full project lifecycle, work with meteorologists, data scientists, and engineers, and be the main point of contact for major energy clients—ideal if you like tech, clean energy, and cross-functional leadership.
Project Manager - Environmental Laboratory Services
- Employer: Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
- Location: Northbrook, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own relationships with top-tier lab clients in environmental, food, and life science testing. You’ll manage key accounts, lead a customer relations team, handle onboarding and project logistics, and use your science background to translate lab work into clear results for customers.
Assistant General Manager
- Employer: Restore Hyper Wellness
- Location: Northbrook, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a fast-growing wellness studio, leading sales, staff support, and local marketing. This role is great if you love fitness and health, enjoy hitting numbers, and want perks like discounted wellness services and community event involvement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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