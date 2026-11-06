undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚖️ Northbrook, IL Legal Jobs With Multiple Openings & $130K+
Northbrook’s legal scene is busy right now, with firms hiring for both attorney and paralegal roles. If you’re barred in Illinois or have solid litigation support experience, this is a good moment to make a move.
Trusts & Estates Associate Attorney (Hybrid)
- Employer: AR Systems Inc. (direct hire for a law firm)
- Location: Northbrook, IL (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Requirements: 2+ years in trusts & estates, active Illinois Bar, JD
Handle estate planning, trust administration, probate, and gift/estate tax returns while working closely with senior attorneys. Good fit if you enjoy detailed drafting, client counseling, and keeping complex matters organized and on track.
Litigation Associate Attorney (Hybrid)
- Employer: AR Systems Inc. (direct hire for a law firm)
- Location: Northbrook, IL (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Requirements: 2+ years litigation, active Illinois Bar, JD
Work on pleadings, motions, discovery, and trial prep while helping shape case strategy. Ideal if you want hands-on litigation experience, client contact, and the chance to take the lead on assignments as you grow.
Litigation Paralegal (Hybrid, $30–$43/hr)
- Employer: Tyson & Mendes
- Location: Northbrook, IL (Hybrid – 1 day/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30–$43/hour + overtime (1.5x) + bonus potential
Join a national insurance defense firm doing substantive litigation work—discovery, trial prep, medical records, and case organization. Comes with a 37.5-hour workweek, tech stipend, 401(k) match, and health/vision/dental options, plus strong professional development support.
Litigation Associate Attorney ($135K–$165K)
- Employer: RibbitZ LLC (recruiting for a boutique firm)
- Location: Northbrook, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $135,000–$165,000/year
Boutique civil litigation practice with real responsibility in commercial disputes, trust/estate controversies, employment matters, and more. Great if you want strong writing, discovery, hearings, and trial prep to be a big part of your day, with health, dental, 401(k) match, and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good legal roles in Northbrook don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.