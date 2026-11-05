📣 Northbrook, IL Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Northbrook is busy right now with sales and marketing hiring, from banking to retail to tech services. If you like building relationships and closing deals, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Northbrook, IL (in-office, field-based)

(in-office, field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage and grow a portfolio of small business clients (up to $20M revenue), spending most of your time out in the field building relationships. Good fit if you have proven consultative sales experience in financial services, love prospecting, and can read financial statements.

Employer: UL Solutions

Location: Northbrook, IL (hybrid: 3 days/week in office)

(hybrid: 3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: $60,000–$72,000/year (base $50,000–$60,000 + incentive)

You’ll support the sales team with quotes, orders, and customer follow-up, acting as a key link between clients and account managers. Great for someone organized with 2+ years in customer service or inside sales, strong MS Office/CRM skills, and who likes a mix of admin and client contact. Application deadline: 5/4/2027.

Employer: Crate & Barrel

Location: Northbrook, IL (on-site Mon–Thu, remote Fri)

(on-site Mon–Thu, remote Fri) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead allocation strategy and inventory planning for a key product category while managing a team of Allocation Analysts. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in merchandising/planning/buying, strong financial skills, and want a role that blends data, strategy, and leadership.

Employer: genesisONE

Location: Northbrook, IL (based out of Chicago Loop office)

(based out of Chicago Loop office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Salary + commission + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Hunt for new business, cold call, and build a pipeline selling managed print and office/IT tech to small and mid-sized companies. Good match if you’re a people person who enjoys prospecting, has a bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, and is comfortable using CRM tools like Salesforce.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.