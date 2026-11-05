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Northbrook
📋 Northbrook IL Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk Roles
5 days ago
Northbrook has some solid front desk and admin roles right now, especially if you like being the “first face” people see and enjoy keeping things organized.
Receptionist – Law Firm
- Employer: Tyson & Mendes
- Location: Northbrook, IL (in-office, at least 4 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$21/hour + overtime at 1.5x
- Why it’s worth a click: Front desk role at a national civil defense law firm. You’ll handle phones, greet clients, manage files, and support attorneys. Comes with health/vision/dental options, 401(k) with match, 37.5-hour workweek, paid parental leave, and $60/month tech reimbursement.
Front Office Receptionist / Intake Coordinator – Psychology Practice (9–5:30)
- Employer: Center for Psychology and Wellness
- Location: Northbrook, IL (in person)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, W-2)
- Pay: $23–$26/hour (based on experience)
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:30pm, no evenings, no weekends
- Why it’s worth a click: Stable front desk role in a mental health office. You’ll greet clients, schedule appointments, support therapists, and manage an electronic health record system. Includes medical and dental insurance and PTO.
Front Desk Receptionist – Dance Studio
- Employer: Fred Astaire Dance Studio – Northbrook
- Location: Northbrook, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a click: Fun, people-facing job in a dance studio setting. You’ll greet students, answer calls and emails, schedule lessons, process payments, and support instructors. Offers PTO and health insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your experience fits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.