📋 Northbrook IL Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk Roles

Northbrook has some solid front desk and admin roles right now, especially if you like being the “first face” people see and enjoy keeping things organized.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Tyson & Mendes Location: Northbrook, IL (in-office, at least 4 days/week)

(in-office, at least 4 days/week) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$21/hour + overtime at 1.5x

+ overtime at 1.5x Why it’s worth a click: Front desk role at a national civil defense law firm. You’ll handle phones, greet clients, manage files, and support attorneys. Comes with health/vision/dental options, 401(k) with match, 37.5-hour workweek, paid parental leave, and $60/month tech reimbursement.

Employer: Center for Psychology and Wellness

Center for Psychology and Wellness Location: Northbrook, IL (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, W-2)

Pay: $23–$26/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:30pm , no evenings, no weekends

, Why it’s worth a click: Stable front desk role in a mental health office. You’ll greet clients, schedule appointments, support therapists, and manage an electronic health record system. Includes medical and dental insurance and PTO.

Employer: Fred Astaire Dance Studio – Northbrook

Location: Northbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a click: Fun, people-facing job in a dance studio setting. You’ll greet students, answer calls and emails, schedule lessons, process payments, and support instructors. Offers PTO and health insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting helps you see how your experience fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.