💰 Northbrook, IL Finance Jobs: Multiple Openings With Growth Paths

Northbrook’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid roles from entry operations to high‑level planning. If you’re in accounting, treasury, or wealth management, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: HUB International

HUB International Location: Northbrook, IL (flexible work arrangements noted)

(flexible work arrangements noted) Type: Full-time

Salary: $35.89–$41.02 per hour (plus comprehensive benefits and potential bonuses/equity/commissions per posting)

Handle new client account review and approval for a major insurance and wealth management firm. Great fit if you have 2+ years in RIA or financial services operations, strong attention to detail, and ideally a Series 65 or 66. HUB highlights career growth, structured training, strong benefits, and flexible work options.

Employer: Truity Partners (recruiting for a multi-location client)

(recruiting for a multi-location client) Location: Northbrook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (compensation based on skills, experience, and business needs; may be eligible for discretionary incentive program)

Lead day-to-day treasury operations, cash management, liquidity, and banking relationships across multiple U.S. locations. Ideal if you have 4+ years in treasury/cash management or corporate finance, love process improvement, and want ownership of a growing domestic treasury function.

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Location: Northbrook, IL (in-office culture with some flexibility)

(in-office culture with some flexibility) Type: Full-time, 1st shift, 40 hours/week

Salary: Not listed

Partner with Financial Advisor teams to build comprehensive financial plans—from retirement and education to legacy and tax-aware strategies. You’ll use deep planning tools, attend client meetings, and coordinate with specialists. Requires Series 7 and 63/65 or 66, SAFE Act registration, and a CFP®, CPWA®, or firm-approved designation (or willingness to obtain).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Don’t wait too long; good finance jobs in Northbrook tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.