🏥 Northbrook, IL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings from $20/hr to $65K+

Northbrook’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from medical spas to mental health and vet care. Here are several solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Bond Orthodontics

Bond Orthodontics Location: Northbrook, IL (in person)

Type: Part-time (16–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $20–$28/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Perks: Employee discount, paid training, paid orientation, on-the-job training

This is a modern, boutique orthodontic studio with a fun, supportive vibe. No ortho experience needed—great fit if you’re a people person who wants hands-on clinical skills and room to grow.

Employer: Compass Health Center

Compass Health Center Location: Northbrook, IL (onsite PHP/IOP facility)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000–$65,000/year

Requirements: Master’s-level clinician (LSW/LPC/LSW- or LPC-eligible, LCSW, or LCPC); CBT/DBT/ACT skills

Work with mostly 18–23-year-olds in intensive outpatient programs, leading evidence-based therapy groups and joining a large, established mental health team. Includes comprehensive medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and CEU opportunities.

Employer: Vets Choice Radiology

Vets Choice Radiology Location: Remote (Northbrook-based employer)

Type: Full-time, 30+ hrs/week, fully remote

Compensation: Competitive salary plus individual production earnings (exact amount discussed in hiring process)

Competitive salary individual production earnings (exact amount discussed in hiring process) Requirements: DVM/VMD (or equivalent) and ACVR/ECVDI Diplomate (board-eligible considered); active or obtainable U.S. veterinary license

Fully remote teleradiology with no travel or on-call, reading radiographs, ultrasound, CT, and MRI for emergency and specialty practices. Offers full benefits (medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE allowance, malpractice and license fees covered, disability and life insurance).

Employer: NORTHSHORE AESTHETICS

Location: Northbrook, IL (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Compensation based on experience; hourly during training, then commission-based

Compensation based on experience; Requirements: Minimum 2 years medical aesthetics experience and laser experience

Join a plastic surgeon–owned medical spa treating acne scarring, melasma, anti-aging, pigmentation, sun damage, and post-surgical skin. Training on their specific services is provided; full-time staff get paid holidays and vacation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often flex for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Northbrook.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.