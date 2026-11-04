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Northbrook
🏥 Northbrook, IL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings from $20/hr to $65K+
3 days ago
Northbrook’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from medical spas to mental health and vet care. Here are several solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for a change.
Orthodontic Assistant / Clinical Specialist
- Employer: Bond Orthodontics
- Location: Northbrook, IL (in person)
- Type: Part-time (16–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $20–$28/hour (depending on experience)
- Perks: Employee discount, paid training, paid orientation, on-the-job training
This is a modern, boutique orthodontic studio with a fun, supportive vibe. No ortho experience needed—great fit if you’re a people person who wants hands-on clinical skills and room to grow.
Over 18 Group Therapist
- Employer: Compass Health Center
- Location: Northbrook, IL (onsite PHP/IOP facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $47,000–$65,000/year
- Requirements: Master’s-level clinician (LSW/LPC/LSW- or LPC-eligible, LCSW, or LCPC); CBT/DBT/ACT skills
Work with mostly 18–23-year-olds in intensive outpatient programs, leading evidence-based therapy groups and joining a large, established mental health team. Includes comprehensive medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and CEU opportunities.
Veterinary Radiologist – Remote Teleradiology (Full-Time)
- Employer: Vets Choice Radiology
- Location: Remote (Northbrook-based employer)
- Type: Full-time, 30+ hrs/week, fully remote
- Compensation: Competitive salary plus individual production earnings (exact amount discussed in hiring process)
- Requirements: DVM/VMD (or equivalent) and ACVR/ECVDI Diplomate (board-eligible considered); active or obtainable U.S. veterinary license
Fully remote teleradiology with no travel or on-call, reading radiographs, ultrasound, CT, and MRI for emergency and specialty practices. Offers full benefits (medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE allowance, malpractice and license fees covered, disability and life insurance).
Licensed Esthetician (Medical Spa)
- Employer: NORTHSHORE AESTHETICS
- Location: Northbrook, IL (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: Compensation based on experience; hourly during training, then commission-based
- Requirements: Minimum 2 years medical aesthetics experience and laser experience
Join a plastic surgeon–owned medical spa treating acne scarring, melasma, anti-aging, pigmentation, sun damage, and post-surgical skin. Training on their specific services is provided; full-time staff get paid holidays and vacation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often flex for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Northbrook.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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