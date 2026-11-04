🏭 Northbrook, IL Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Northbrook’s making things happen right now—literally. If you like building, fixing, or running a line, there are some solid hands-on roles open in town.

Employer: Rivian

Rivian Location: Northbrook, IL

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: $31.84–$60.23/hour (Illinois Chicago Metro range) + 15% night shift differential between 6 PM–6 AM

High-level role working on Rivian electric vehicles, handling complex diagnostics, high-voltage systems, and mentoring junior techs. Great fit if you have 5–8+ years of automotive repair, are strong with electrical/HV systems, and want solid pay plus full benefits and potential annual bonus.

Employer: LightSpeed Build Technologies

Location: Northbrook, IL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed) + comprehensive benefits

You’ll run the factory floor for a robotics-driven homebuilding startup—managing crews, production schedules, materials, and outbound loads. Ideal if you have 5+ years in production/manufacturing or construction logistics and want to help build a new operation from the ground up.

Employer: Atlas Fibre

Location: Northbrook, IL

Type: Full-time (overtime possible)

(overtime possible) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on CNC role setting up and running milling, turning, and routing machines to make precision parts. Good match if you have 1–3 years of CNC experience, can read blueprints, and are comfortable using calipers, micrometers, and other measuring tools.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.