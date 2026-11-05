💻 Northborough, MA IT Openings with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Northborough’s tech scene is busy right now, with energy and construction leaders both hiring. If you’re in IT or digital delivery, there are some strong options here.

Employer: National Grid

National Grid Location: Northborough, MA (hybrid; also hiring in Syracuse, NY)

(hybrid; also hiring in Syracuse, NY) Type: Full-time, Director-level

Full-time, Director-level Salary (MA): $210,000 – $246,000/year

Own the technical roadmap for a massive enterprise network that supports 35,000+ employees across 1,000+ sites. This role is heavy on network architecture, automation (Python, Ansible, Terraform), Zero Trust, and AI-driven operations, with big influence on strategy and modernization.

Employer: National Grid

National Grid Location: Northborough, MA

Type: Full-time, union role

Full-time, union role Pay: $30.74/hour

Hands-on mapping and GIS work supporting the electric distribution system. You’ll use AutoCAD and GIS to update maps, drawings, and records, and support operations and control centers—good fit if you like technical detail and field-connected data work.

Employer: Saint-Gobain / CertainTeed

Location: Northborough, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary Range (national): $102,000 – $158,000/year + ~13% target bonus

Lead digital product delivery for R&D and business units—turning strategy into real apps, pilots, and implementations. Mix of product ownership, project management, and change management, with strong benefits and a focus on innovation and construction tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and career paths that might match you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.