Northampton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid union-style plant work and cutting-edge aerospace parts being made right in town. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Packaging Corporation of America (PCA)

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) Location: Northampton, MA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: $29.82 per hour + annual bonus based on plant performance

Work in a Fortune 500 packaging plant handling and tracking corrugated waste, running the baler, and loading bales. This role comes with 2 weeks paid vacation, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision within 30 days, 401(k) with match, and more. Requires 2+ years manufacturing experience, HS diploma/GED, and ability to read basic English.

Employer: Zulu Pods, Inc.

Location: Northampton, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Join a growing aerospace startup machining precision parts in an AS9100-certified shop. You’ll set up and run CNC and manual mills/lathes, program toolpaths in MasterCAM, and inspect tight-tolerance parts. Needs 3–5 years aerospace/defense machining, strong CNC and blueprint skills, and US citizenship. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and parental leave, plus room to grow as the company scales.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or future openings listed on the company site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.