🏥 Northampton, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Northampton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned nurses and folks building hands-on hospital skills.

Here are several solid openings in Northampton, MA worth a look this week:

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Northampton, MA

Northampton, MA Type: Travel / Internship (13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour night shifts )

Travel / Internship (13-week assignment, , ) Pay: $2,821 per week (based on 12-hour shifts)

Travel CT Tech role capturing diagnostic images and working closely with patients and radiologists. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and the perks of a large travel agency (benefits, bonuses, and help with housing and travel).

Employer: Deaconess Abundant Life Communities – Rockridge

Location: Northampton, MA

Northampton, MA Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $35.00 per hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Lead the nursing team in an upscale dementia community, mainly Monday–Friday with some alternating weekends. Comes with day-one medical and dental, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, free meals, and a very team-focused, “family-like” setting.

Employer: VPNE (hospital-based role)

(hospital-based role) Location: Northampton, MA

Northampton, MA Type: Likely part-time / weekend-focused (weekend 7 PM–7 AM shifts)

Hands-on ED role supporting nurses with direct patient care, vitals, EKGs, blood glucose checks, transport, and daily living tasks. Great for CNAs or nursing students with at least 6 months’ experience who want real emergency department experience and are comfortable with night/weekend work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.