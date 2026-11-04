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Northampton
🏥 Northampton MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Northampton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital travel contracts to steady clinic roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re looking to stay local or land a high‑pay contract.
Clinical Supervisor – Independently Licensed
- Employer: Meadowhill Behavioral Health
- Location: Northampton, MA (on‑site, adolescent residential facility)
- Salary: $90,000 – $110,000 per year
- Type: Full‑time, Tuesday–Saturday schedule
This is a leadership role in a 16‑bed adolescent mental health program. You’ll balance direct therapy (individual, group, family) with supervising clinicians, shaping clinical quality, and helping grow a small, focused program.
Medical Assistant – Convenient Care
- Employer: Baystate Health
- Location: 325 King St, Northampton, MA
- Pay Range: $20.79 – $34.33 per hour (system range; actual offer depends on experience)
- Type: Full‑time, 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: Tues/Wed/Fri 8:30a–7p, every other weekend 7:30a–4p
Hands‑on MA role in a busy convenient care clinic: rooming patients, vitals, EKGs, vaccines, phlebotomy, and discharge education. Good fit if you want strong benefits, a clear MA career ladder, and lots of direct patient contact.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,842 per week
- Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing
- Facility: Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Location: Northampton, MA 01060
- Pay: $2,842 per week (36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts; package includes taxable + tax‑free components)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, nights, 3x12s
Short‑term CT Tech contract with weekly pay and day‑one benefits. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of CT experience and want a well‑paid night shift assignment in a community hospital.
Case Management Nurse (RN Case Manager)
- Employer: Pacer Group
- Location: Northampton, MA 01060 (on‑site)
- Pay Rate: $50 – $73 per hour
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks, extendable
- Schedule: 5x8s, Day shift, Mon–Fri, 1 in 4 weekends
Home‑health focused RN case management role with strong hourly pay. You’ll manage patient care plans, provide skilled nursing visits, and coordinate services under a Clinical Team Manager.
District Support Pharmacist – Part Time
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Northampton, MA (district‑wide travel)
- Pay Range: $60 – $76 per hour
- Type: Part‑time, up to 29 hours/week
Floating pharmacist role covering stores across the district, stepping in as the pharmacist‑in‑charge when needed. Good match if you like variety, immunization work, and supporting multiple retail teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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