💰 Audit finds Williams Township followed rules for road funds in 2025

The Pennsylvania Auditor General completed a compliance audit of the Township of Williams (Northampton County) Liquid Fuels Tax Fund for January 1–December 31, 2025.

Auditors checked whether the township followed PennDOT Publication 9 rules for using state fuel tax money that helps pay for local roads. They reviewed the township’s Form MS-965 in PennDOT’s dotGrants system and tested $315,994.86 in spending from the fund.

The audit found the township was in compliance with the rules for this period. However, it did note a recurring issue: the late receipt of allocations (the township is getting some of its fuel tax money later than it should).

If you’re interested in how road funds are managed in Williams Township, you can read the full audit report on the Pennsylvania Auditor General’s website.