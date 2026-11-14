Two wonderful dogs in North Wilkesboro, NC are hoping to meet their new families soon. Both are with a trusted local rescue and are ready for their next chapter.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Weimaraner mix

Labrador Retriever / Weimaraner mix Age: Adult (around 3 years old)

Adult (around 3 years old) Gender: Male

Color: Blue/grey coat

Blue/grey coat Weight: About 50 lbs

About 50 lbs Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Wilkes

Phone: (336) 838-9588

Beckham is a striking, blue-grey boy with a big, friendly heart. He’s described as exceptionally sweet and adoring, and he loves being around people. Beckham enjoys social time and gets along well with other dogs and cats, always eager to make new friends and zoom around the yard.

If you’re looking for an active, social companion who enjoys playtime and company, Beckham could be a great match.

👉 Meet Beckham and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mastiff / Bloodhound mix (possible)

Mastiff / Bloodhound mix (possible) Age: Adult (around 3 years old)

Adult (around 3 years old) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Weight: About 92 lbs

About 92 lbs Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Wilkes

Phone: (336) 838-9588

Buford (also called Bo) is an extra-large “gentle giant.” At about 92 pounds, he may look intimidating, but he has a very soft, patient nature. He’s a social butterfly and gets along great with the people he meets, happily greeting visitors. Buford enjoys running and playing, and will need a home that can handle his size and give him room to stretch his legs.

If you’ve been dreaming of a big, loving companion, Buford might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Buford and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near North Wilkesboro, consider calling the Humane Society of Wilkes at (336) 838-9588 to ask about Beckham or Buford, or to schedule a visit. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.