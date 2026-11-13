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North Wilkesboro
The Charm Bar Co. opens storefront on Main Street
8 days ago
The Charm Bar Company has opened a new storefront at 829 Main Street in Downtown North Wilkesboro. The locally grown business offers high-quality, customizable jewelry and accessories, including charms, necklaces, bracelets, hats, shoelaces, and personalized charm bar experiences.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of North Wilkesboro, NC
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