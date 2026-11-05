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🏥 North Wales PA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
North Wales has a nice mix of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on patient care to a high-level pharma internship. Here are a few worth a closer look.
2027 Future Talent Program – Global Lung Medical Affairs Intern
- Employer: Merck
- Location: North Wales, PA (Hybrid)
- Type: Intern/Co-op, full-time hours, fixed term (up to 12 weeks)
- Salary: $39,908 – $111,111 USD
- Job Posting End Date: 11/14/2026 (apply before the day prior)
Work with Merck’s Global Medical Affairs Lung team on strategic projects like major oncology congress planning and AI-based scientific insight analysis. Great fit if you’re a BS/BA, MS, PharmD, or PhD student interested in pharma, oncology, and using AI tools in medical research.
Weekend Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Horsham Center for Jewish Life
- Location: North Wales, PA
- Type: Part-time (weekends only)
- Shifts: Saturdays and/or Sundays 7am–3pm, 3pm–11pm, 11pm–7am
Charge Nurse role in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting with a home-like feel and a strong, dedicated team. You’ll lead the unit, handle meds, documentation, and resident care; PA RN license required, LTC experience preferred, with competitive pay, benefits, PTO, holidays, and employee bus service.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Abington Smile Center (Smile Center – Montgomery Mall)
- Location: North Wales, PA
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Hours: 25–35 hours per week
Chairside role in a friendly, patient-focused dental office, assisting with procedures, X-rays, and records. X-ray certification and 1 year of dental assisting experience required; offers dental insurance, PTO, paid sick time, employee discount, and on-the-job training.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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