🏥 North Wales PA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

North Wales has a nice mix of healthcare roles right now, from hands-on patient care to a high-level pharma internship. Here are a few worth a closer look.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: North Wales, PA (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Intern/Co-op, full-time hours, fixed term (up to 12 weeks)

Intern/Co-op, full-time hours, fixed term (up to 12 weeks) Salary: $39,908 – $111,111 USD

Job Posting End Date: 11/14/2026 (apply before the day prior)

Work with Merck’s Global Medical Affairs Lung team on strategic projects like major oncology congress planning and AI-based scientific insight analysis. Great fit if you’re a BS/BA, MS, PharmD, or PhD student interested in pharma, oncology, and using AI tools in medical research.

Employer: Horsham Center for Jewish Life

Horsham Center for Jewish Life Location: North Wales, PA

Type: Part-time (weekends only)

(weekends only) Shifts: Saturdays and/or Sundays 7am–3pm, 3pm–11pm, 11pm–7am

Charge Nurse role in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting with a home-like feel and a strong, dedicated team. You’ll lead the unit, handle meds, documentation, and resident care; PA RN license required, LTC experience preferred, with competitive pay, benefits, PTO, holidays, and employee bus service.

Employer: Abington Smile Center (Smile Center – Montgomery Mall)

Location: North Wales, PA

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Hours: 25–35 hours per week

Chairside role in a friendly, patient-focused dental office, assisting with procedures, X-rays, and records. X-ray certification and 1 year of dental assisting experience required; offers dental insurance, PTO, paid sick time, employee discount, and on-the-job training.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.