🛒 North Wales Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

North Wales retail is busy right now, with tech and kids’ clothing stores both hiring. If you like helping people shop and don’t mind a flexible schedule, these are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: North Wales, PA

Type: Full-time

Category: Customer service & retail sales (electronics)

Customer service & retail sales (electronics) Salary: Not listed

Help customers pick the right Sony home theater setup, explain tech in simple terms, and keep the department organized. You’ll need 1+ year in sales or customer service, be 18+, and be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays. Best Buy highlights competitive pay, strong employee discounts, retirement resources, and wellness support, plus potential incentive pay in some roles.

Also listed on Indeed with the same role and details, but this is the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Carters Inc.

Location: North Wales, PA

Type: Part-time

Category: Retail leadership (children’s apparel)

Retail leadership (children’s apparel) Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor at Carter’s, helping families shop for baby and kids’ clothes from preemie to size 14. You’ll greet customers, coach the team, handle "Leader on Duty" tasks, and support a safe, inclusive store. Perks include flexible schedules, about 30% employee discount, mental health benefits, referral bonuses, and tuition-free education options (GED or bachelor’s).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each site lists more openings nearby, and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.