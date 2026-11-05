📣 North Wales, PA Sales & Marketing Roles with $100K+ Pay (Multiple)

North Wales is hot right now for pharma and healthcare marketing pros. If you’ve got sales, brand, or patient support experience, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: North Wales (Upper Gwynedd), PA – hybrid, ~3 days on-site

Salary: $142,400 – $224,100 + bonus & long-term incentives

+ bonus & long-term incentives Type: Full-time

Category fit: Senior marketing / patient experience leader

Lead how Merck measures and improves the full ophthalmology patient journey for DME and nAMD, from onboarding through ongoing therapy. You’ll build experience frameworks, design CRM and digital engagement, and partner across marketing, analytics, access, and compliance to turn insights into real patient support programs.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: North Wales (Upper Gwynedd), PA – hybrid, ~3 days on-site

Salary: $142,400 – $224,100 + bonus & long-term incentives

+ bonus & long-term incentives Type: Full-time

Category fit: Market access / patient support strategy

Own the access and affordability strategy for Merck’s US ophthalmology portfolio. This role designs and optimizes hub services, reimbursement support, benefit verification, prior auth support, and copay/financial assistance programs, using data and cross-functional partnerships to remove barriers to treatment.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: North Wales (Upper Gwynedd), PA – hybrid or remote (remote if not commutable)

Salary: $106,200 – $167,200 + bonus & long-term incentives

+ bonus & long-term incentives Type: Full-time

Category fit: Sales operations / commercial planning

Support how Merck designs and maintains field sales territories and alignments across product launches and restructures. You’ll manage day-to-day alignment operations, work with tools like Javelin/ZAIDYN and Veeva, and partner with sales leaders to keep call decks, territories, and downstream processes clean and compliant.

Employer: Merck

Merck Location: North Wales (Upper Gwynedd), PA

Salary: $142,400 – $224,100 + bonus & long-term incentives

+ bonus & long-term incentives Type: Full-time

Category fit: Brand marketing / portfolio strategy

Lead brand and portfolio strategy for key US pediatric vaccines. You’ll drive annual planning, forecasting, and integrated marketing, using customer insights and analytics to shape campaigns, manage agencies and budgets, and present recommendations to senior leadership.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.