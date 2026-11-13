The North Tonawanda Youth Center at 383 Vandervoort is collecting gift cards, crafts, and other support items for the Hannah Strong mission to help families at Children's Hospital for the Thanksgiving holiday. Items can be dropped off at the front desk during normal hours, and all donations will be delivered to Jason, Patti, and the Hannah Strong team by the 2026-11-23 deadline.

This content is adapted from materials provided by North Tonawanda Youth Center