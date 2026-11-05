🍽️ North Tonawanda Food Jobs With Multiple Openings

North Tonawanda’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, there are solid options here from entry level to kitchen leadership.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: North Tonawanda, NY

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Entry-level role where you’ll prep food, work the line, and help guests have a fun “Live Más” experience. Paid training, free meal on shift, health/vision/dental, PTO, and education perks make this a strong first job or side step if you’re 16+ and like fast service work.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: North Tonawanda, NY

Pay: $16.50–$19.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Lead a crew, keep the restaurant running smoothly, and make sure guests get great service. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year of food service or retail supervisor experience and want paid training, benefits, PTO, and a clear path to assistant or general manager.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: North Tonawanda, NY

Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Assistant General Manager role where you oversee daily operations, manage inventory and cash, and coach the team. Comes with paid training, health benefits, PTO, free shift meals, and a performance bonus program, plus a clear track to General Manager.

Employer: Canal Club 62

Location: North Tonawanda, NY

Pay: $19.00–$24.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Lead all kitchen activity at a local spot—ordering, inventory, specials, and training cooks. Great if you have a few years on the line, love creating weekly specials, and want to run a clean, organized, high‑energy kitchen.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.