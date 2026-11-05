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North Tonawanda
📅 Free Saturday family movies at NT Library
2 days ago
📅 Free Saturday kids’ movies at North Tonawanda Library
Bring the kids to a free family movie every Saturday at 1pm in the Children’s Room at the North Tonawanda Public Library. No registration is needed—just show up and enjoy.
Upcoming movies:
- Nov 7 – Encanto sing-a-long (PG)
- Nov 14 – The Mitchells vs. the Machines (PG)
- Nov 21 – Brother Bear (G)
- Nov 28 – Migration (PG)
- Dec 5 – Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie (G)
- Dec 12 – Forgotten Island (PG)
- Dec 19 – Arthur Christmas (PG)
For more movie details and future titles, check the flyers inside the library or ask at the Information Desk.
More Info: Children's Movie | North Tonawanda Public Library
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