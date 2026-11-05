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North Tonawanda

📅 Free Saturday family movies at NT Library

2 days ago
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📅 Free Saturday kids’ movies at North Tonawanda Library

Bring the kids to a free family movie every Saturday at 1pm in the Children’s Room at the North Tonawanda Public Library. No registration is needed—just show up and enjoy.

Upcoming movies:

  • Nov 7Encanto sing-a-long (PG)
  • Nov 14The Mitchells vs. the Machines (PG)
  • Nov 21Brother Bear (G)
  • Nov 28Migration (PG)
  • Dec 5Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie (G)
  • Dec 12Forgotten Island (PG)
  • Dec 19Arthur Christmas (PG)

For more movie details and future titles, check the flyers inside the library or ask at the Information Desk.

More Info: Children's Movie | North Tonawanda Public Library

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