📅 Free Saturday family movies at NT Library

📅 Free Saturday kids’ movies at North Tonawanda Library

Bring the kids to a free family movie every Saturday at 1pm in the Children’s Room at the North Tonawanda Public Library. No registration is needed—just show up and enjoy.

Upcoming movies:

Nov 7 – Encanto sing-a-long ( PG )

– Encanto sing-a-long ( ) Nov 14 – The Mitchells vs. the Machines ( PG )

– The Mitchells vs. the Machines ( ) Nov 21 – Brother Bear ( G )

– Brother Bear ( ) Nov 28 – Migration ( PG )

– Migration ( ) Dec 5 – Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie ( G )

– Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie ( ) Dec 12 – Forgotten Island ( PG )

– Forgotten Island ( ) Dec 19 – Arthur Christmas (PG)

For more movie details and future titles, check the flyers inside the library or ask at the Information Desk.