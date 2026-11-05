🏭 North Sioux City manufacturing: several solid roles now hiring

North Sioux City has some steady manufacturing openings right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and clear routines. If you’re good on your feet and like keeping production moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crown Bakeries

Crown Bakeries Location: North Sioux City, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Covers breaks and days off for different production and packaging lines, including mixers and other bakery equipment. Good fit if you like variety, can learn multiple stations, and want steady factory work with clear safety and food-handling rules.

Employer: Crown Bakeries

Crown Bakeries Location: North Sioux City, SD

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Measures and mixes ingredients for dough batches to keep high-quality baked products moving on time. Great if you’re detail-focused, like working with recipes and equipment, and want a daytime schedule in a food-production plant.

Employer: Mars / Royal Canin

Location: North Sioux City, SD

Type: Full-time, Monday–Thursday 5:30am–6pm

Shift Differential: $3/hr

Salary range: Not listed, but includes annual bonus eligibility

Not listed, but includes Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short- & long-term disability, 401(k) match, up to 3 weeks vacation, 12 paid holidays, sick pay, maternity & parental leave (per posting)

Runs and loads a main production machine for pet food, with a strong focus on safety, quality checks, and documentation. Good for someone with at least 1 year of manufacturing experience who wants a four-day workweek, strong benefits, and doesn’t mind lifting and standing.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, duties, and requirements. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.