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🍽️ North Salt Lake Food Jobs: Multiple Deli & Restaurant Roles
North Salt Lake has some solid food service openings right now, with steady hours and room to grow if you like working with people.
Here are a few worth a look:
Deli Production Team Member – Travel Center
- Employer: Pilot Company (Pilot Flying J)
- Location: North Salt Lake, UT
- Pay: $12.60 – $17.85/hour
- Type: Full-time
Help run a busy deli inside a travel center—stock the hot case, prep food to spec, and keep the area clean and organized. Comes with weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, low-cost health plans for full-time, PTO, family leave, 401(k), and development programs. Must be able to lift 50 lbs and work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays.
Restaurant Team Member – Firehouse Subs Meadows
- Employer: Firehouse Subs Meadows
- Location: North Salt Lake, UT
- Pay: $12/hour during training, then $13/hour + about $2/hour in tips (average)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Make hot subs, take care of guests, and keep the shop clean, with a focus on morning, lunch, and Sunday shifts. This franchise likes to promote from within, so strong team members can move up to shift lead and management. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, and paid time off.
If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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