⚠️ Metro Council to review transit, housing, and fare changes Nov. 18 The Metropolitan Council will hold a regular meeting on November 18, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. in the Metropolitan Council Chambers, 390 Robert St. N., Saint Paul, MN 55101. Agenda topics include: Changes to the Regional Bicycle Transportation Network and bicycle barriers

and bicycle barriers University of Minnesota Universal Pass renewals for staff, faculty, and students

renewals for staff, faculty, and students Grant agreements with Minnesota Valley Transit Authority for operating assistance

for operating assistance A joint powers agreement with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for watershed monitoring

for watershed monitoring Industrial waste enforcement fee increases

A comprehensive plan amendment for Pleasant Valley Farm in Hastings

for Pleasant Valley Farm in Transition of Emergency Housing Vouchers into Tenant Protection Vouchers

into A labor agreement with ATU Local 1005

with ATU Local 1005 Updates to the METRO F Line Corridor Plan and other transit lines

and other transit lines A Network Now Framework amendment and proposed fare policy changes for 2026 For questions, contact Mee Cheng, Recording Secretary, at 651-602-1222.

More Info: Agenda - Metropolitan Council