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St Paul
⚠️ Metro Council to weigh transit, fares, housing on Nov. 18
13 days ago
⚠️ Metro Council to review transit, housing, and fare changes Nov. 18
The Metropolitan Council will hold a regular meeting on November 18, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. in the Metropolitan Council Chambers, 390 Robert St. N., Saint Paul, MN 55101.
Agenda topics include:
- Changes to the Regional Bicycle Transportation Network and bicycle barriers
- University of Minnesota Universal Pass renewals for staff, faculty, and students
- Grant agreements with Minnesota Valley Transit Authority for operating assistance
- A joint powers agreement with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for watershed monitoring
- Industrial waste enforcement fee increases
- A comprehensive plan amendment for Pleasant Valley Farm in Hastings
- Transition of Emergency Housing Vouchers into Tenant Protection Vouchers
- A labor agreement with ATU Local 1005
- Updates to the METRO F Line Corridor Plan and other transit lines
- A Network Now Framework amendment and proposed fare policy changes for 2026
For questions, contact Mee Cheng, Recording Secretary, at 651-602-1222.
More Info: Agenda - Metropolitan Council
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