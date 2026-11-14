North Riverside’s malls and shops are still hiring, especially for people who like talking with customers and staying on their feet. Here are a couple of solid retail options with clear pay and benefits.

Employer: Spencer's

Spencer's Location: North Riverside, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $22.25/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the store, drive sales, and manage a team while earning monthly and yearly bonuses. Comes with paid time off, holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, and 30% merchandise discount. Prior retail management and ability to handle physical work (standing, lifting, ladders) are required.

Employer: Lane Bryant

Location: North Riverside, IL 60546 (Store 4759)

(Store 4759) Type: Regular / Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $15.25/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Help customers feel confident with plus-size fashion in a friendly, style-focused setting. Offers 401(k), merchandise discounts (plus sister brands), and growth opportunities, with flexible shifts including nights and weekends.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.