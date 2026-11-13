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🐱 Friendly Fargo Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Fargo, ND? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a cozy home and a family to love.
cf) Romeo (fka Miguel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color/Markings: Predominantly black with white on belly and legs
- Personality: Loves people, very affectionate, and playful
- Adoption Fee: $26
- Shelter: Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue
Romeo (formerly Miguel) is a sweet, people-loving boy who enjoys playtime and cuddles. If you want a friendly cat who likes to be with you, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet cf) Romeo (fka Miguel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zyair
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray or Blue
- Adoption Fee: $120
- Shelter: Homeward Animal Shelter
- Phone: (701) 239-0077
Zyair is a handsome gray/blue adult kitty looking for a stable, loving home. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.
👉 Meet Zyair and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Welby--In Foster
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Homeward Animal Shelter
- Phone: (701) 239-0077
- Current Situation: In a foster home
Welby is a young brown tabby and white kitten growing up in a foster home instead of a shelter cage. Contact the shelter to learn more about his energy level and if he might be a good fit for your family.
👉 Meet Welby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Fargo area, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the shelters, ask questions, and share these profiles with friends and neighbors who might be looking to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.