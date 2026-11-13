Looking for a new feline friend in Fargo, ND? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color/Markings: Predominantly black with white on belly and legs

Predominantly black with on belly and legs Personality: Loves people, very affectionate , and playful

Loves people, , and playful Adoption Fee: $26

Shelter: Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue

Romeo (formerly Miguel) is a sweet, people-loving boy who enjoys playtime and cuddles. If you want a friendly cat who likes to be with you, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet cf) Romeo (fka Miguel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray or Blue

Gray or Blue Adoption Fee: $120

Shelter: Homeward Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 239-0077

Zyair is a handsome gray/blue adult kitty looking for a stable, loving home. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet Zyair and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Homeward Animal Shelter

Phone: (701) 239-0077

Current Situation: In a foster home

Welby is a young brown tabby and white kitten growing up in a foster home instead of a shelter cage. Contact the shelter to learn more about his energy level and if he might be a good fit for your family.

👉 Meet Welby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fargo area, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call the shelters, ask questions, and share these profiles with friends and neighbors who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.