North Ridgeville has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from hands-on caregiving to advanced clinical work. If you’re in medical or animal care, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: O'Neill Healthcare

O'Neill Healthcare Location: North Ridgeville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Family-owned senior care community looking for a COTA to join their therapy team. Standout perks include wellness program, discounted medical, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, PTO after 90 days, bonuses for extra shifts, and lots of staff events and outings.

Employer: Animal Clinic Northview, Inc.

Location: North Ridgeville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, production-based earning potential, sign-on bonus eligible, relocation reimbursement available

Overnight ER vet role at a large, AAHA-accredited, 24/7 hospital with a 36,000 sq. ft. facility, ICU, CT, rehab center, and full in-house lab. Offers medical/dental/vision, disability, paid CE with allowance, all dues/licenses paid, flexible scheduling, generous vacation, and 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: BrightStar Care

Location: North Ridgeville, OH (Westside Cleveland area)

Type: Part-time (with full-time and PRN options listed)

(with full-time and PRN options listed) Pay: $16–$21 per hour, weekly pay; premium pay for some short shifts

In-home caregiving role helping clients with daily living, mobility, meals, and companionship. Flexible 2–12 hour shifts, weekday/weekend options, plus bonuses, medical/dental/vision, PTO, birthday leave, paid training, CE, and career growth under RN oversight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.