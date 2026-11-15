North Richland Hills has some solid healthcare openings right now, from high‑pay travel gigs to flexible side hustles for RNs.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: North Richland Hills, TX

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,133 per week (40 hrs, 8‑hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 8‑hr day shifts) Start date: 11/30/2026

Cath Lab Tech role with day shifts (7A–3P), guaranteed 40 hours/week, and a 13‑week contract. Comes with aggressive pay packages, day‑1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tax‑free stipends for those who qualify, daily or weekly pay, free CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support.

Note: There are two nearly identical listings for this role; details are the same, so this is one unique opening.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions

Location: Medical City North Hills, North Richland Hills, TX

Type: Travel Contract (13 weeks)

Pay range: $43.40 – $51.10 per hour

ER RN travel contract with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with company match, and either free private furnished housing or a tax‑free housing subsidy. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of acute care hospital experience and want to plug into the larger HCA Healthcare network.

Employer: QuickDrip IV Hydration

Location: Based in North Richland Hills, TX (serving Fort Worth, NRH, Southlake)

Based in (serving Fort Worth, NRH, Southlake) Type: 1099 Contract, Set Your Own Schedule

Pay: $50 per IV + 100% of tips (listed as about $50–$120/hour)

Mobile IV role where you set your own availability, see patients near home, and keep all your tips. All supplies are provided, plus extra pay for visits beyond 25 miles. Ideal if you have strong IV skills and want flexible, one‑on‑one care and side‑business potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.