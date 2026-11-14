North Richland Hills is hot right now for travel Physical Therapists, especially in inpatient and acute care. If you’re a PT who likes steady hours and solid weekly pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: North Richland Hills, TX

Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts)

(13-week contract, , 8-hr day shifts) Pay: $1,798 per week

Inpatient PT role focused on mobility, pain management, and function. 2+ years of experience required. Perks include $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO from day 1, guaranteed hours, and extra-hour bonus for working over your contracted time.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: North Richland Hills, TX

Type: Travel (listed as internship, but structured like a standard travel contract)

(listed as internship, but structured like a standard travel contract) Schedule: 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts, ASAP start

, , 8-hr day shifts, Pay: $1,842 per week

Inpatient rehab PT role with a long-established, RN-founded, woman-owned travel agency. Good fit if you want strong recruiter support and access to many facilities across the U.S.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: North Richland Hills, TX

Type: Full-time, Travel

Schedule: 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts, ASAP start

, , 8-hr day shifts, Pay: $1,674–$1,853 per week (depends on experience/qualifications)

Acute care hospital PT contract with a focus on treatment, patient/family communication, and possible supervision of PTAs/techs. Requires TX PT license, accredited PT program, BLS, and 1+ year PT experience. Offers day-1 medical/dental/vision, pet insurance, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and reach out to a recruiter today—travel PT spots in one city don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.