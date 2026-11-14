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🏥 North Richland Hills TX: Multiple Travel PT Jobs $1,700+ Weekly
North Richland Hills is hot right now for travel Physical Therapists, especially in inpatient and acute care. If you’re a PT who likes steady hours and solid weekly pay, these are worth a look.
Travel Physical Therapist – Inpatient Therapy – $1,798/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: North Richland Hills, TX
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
- Pay: $1,798 per week
Inpatient PT role focused on mobility, pain management, and function. 2+ years of experience required. Perks include $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO from day 1, guaranteed hours, and extra-hour bonus for working over your contracted time.
Travel Inpatient Physical Therapist – $1,842/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: North Richland Hills, TX
- Type: Travel (listed as internship, but structured like a standard travel contract)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, ASAP start
- Pay: $1,842 per week
Inpatient rehab PT role with a long-established, RN-founded, woman-owned travel agency. Good fit if you want strong recruiter support and access to many facilities across the U.S.
Travel Physical Therapist – Acute Care – $1,674–$1,853/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: North Richland Hills, TX
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, ASAP start
- Pay: $1,674–$1,853 per week (depends on experience/qualifications)
Acute care hospital PT contract with a focus on treatment, patient/family communication, and possible supervision of PTAs/techs. Requires TX PT license, accredited PT program, BLS, and 1+ year PT experience. Offers day-1 medical/dental/vision, pet insurance, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and reach out to a recruiter today—travel PT spots in one city don’t stay open for long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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