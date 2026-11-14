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🔧 North Richland Hills Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings
North Richland Hills has steady demand for people who keep buildings safe, cool, and clean. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.
HVAC Technician – City Facilities
- Employer: City of North Richland Hills, Texas
- Location: North Richland Hills, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., some overtime for emergencies/special events
You’ll keep City-owned HVAC systems running in buildings across town, doing repairs, preventive maintenance, and checking efficiency. Role comes with city benefits: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, TMRS retirement, vacation, sick leave, and 10 paid holidays.
Housekeeper – Senior Living Community
- Employer: Pegasus Senior Living
- Location: North Richland Hills, TX
- Type: Flexible (FT/PT options noted)
- Starting Pay: $14.00/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Help keep a senior living community clean and comfortable while working a steady weekday schedule. Perks include flexible scheduling, same-day pay options, medical/dental/vision (FT), 401(k) with match, PTO and holiday pay (FT), discounts, free meals on shift, and growth and training programs.
Director of Facility Operations – Senior Living Campus
- Employer: Morada Senior Living
- Location: North Richland Hills, TX
- Type: Full-time
Lead maintenance, housekeeping, laundry, and transportation for a senior living community. You’ll oversee building and grounds upkeep, vendor contracts, preventive maintenance, budgets, and staff scheduling, with benefits like PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision (FT), 401(k) with match, paid training, meals, and uniforms.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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