North Richland Hills has steady demand for people who keep buildings safe, cool, and clean. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: City of North Richland Hills, Texas

City of North Richland Hills, Texas Location: North Richland Hills, TX

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., some overtime for emergencies/special events

You’ll keep City-owned HVAC systems running in buildings across town, doing repairs, preventive maintenance, and checking efficiency. Role comes with city benefits: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, TMRS retirement, vacation, sick leave, and 10 paid holidays.

Employer: Pegasus Senior Living

Pegasus Senior Living Location: North Richland Hills, TX

Type: Flexible (FT/PT options noted)

Flexible (FT/PT options noted) Starting Pay: $14.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Help keep a senior living community clean and comfortable while working a steady weekday schedule. Perks include flexible scheduling, same-day pay options, medical/dental/vision (FT), 401(k) with match, PTO and holiday pay (FT), discounts, free meals on shift, and growth and training programs.

Employer: Morada Senior Living

Location: North Richland Hills, TX

Type: Full-time

Lead maintenance, housekeeping, laundry, and transportation for a senior living community. You’ll oversee building and grounds upkeep, vendor contracts, preventive maintenance, budgets, and staff scheduling, with benefits like PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision (FT), 401(k) with match, paid training, meals, and uniforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.