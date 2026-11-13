North Richland Hills has some solid food and coffee spots hiring right now, with good perks and no late-night bar hours.

Here are a few stand-out roles if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Boulevard of Greens (Roots Coffeehouse)

Boulevard of Greens (Roots Coffeehouse) Location: North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour (base + tips)

Craft espresso drinks by hand, help guests find their “go-to” coffee, and keep the shop clean and welcoming. This spot offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, disability, flexible scheduling, and employee discounts, plus room to grow into lead barista or shift lead.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 6375 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums)

Work in the club café preparing food, keeping products stocked and fresh, and helping members with orders. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental and family leave, disability, discounts, and access to Live Better U, where tuition, books, and fees are fully paid for approved education programs.

Employer: First Watch

Location: North Richland Hills, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep the dining room running smoothly by clearing and resetting tables fast, supporting hosts and servers, and handling light cleaning. First Watch highlights no night shifts, a “You First” culture, and a long list of potential perks like health, dental, vision (for eligible FT), 401(k), meal discounts, PTO (with hours requirement), tuition help, telemedicine, and wellness benefits.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.