🐱 Gentle Richland Hills Cats Ready for Loving Indoor Homes

Richland Hills has some very special cats waiting for quiet, loving homes. All of these kitties are with Noah's Paws Animal Rescue and are already vetted and fixed.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Neutered male

Color: Solid black

Solid black Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Noah's Paws Animal Rescue

Good with: Other cats and dogs

Why you’ll love Whinnie:

Whinnie is a handsome solid black boy who got his name for being very vocal. He enjoys talking to you, soaking up head rubs, and cuddling with you or other cats. He plays happily in the outdoor pen and gets along well with both cats and dogs. His rescue describes him as loving and pleasant.

All cats from this rescue are vaccinated, combo tested (negative unless noted), microchipped, and neutered/spayed before going home.

👉 Meet Whinnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Noah's Paws Animal Rescue – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Spayed female

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Noah's Paws Animal Rescue

Why you’ll love Tiki:

Tiki is a black and white girl who is very shy and timid. She tends to hide when people come near and prefers to come out for food and water when the house is quiet. She will need a patient adopter who can give her time, space, and gentle encouragement to feel safe.

Like all cats from this rescue, Tiki will be vaccinated, combo tested, microchipped, and spayed before adoption.

👉 Meet Tiki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Noah's Paws Animal Rescue – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Spayed female

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Noah's Paws Animal Rescue

Why you’ll love Tomacita:

Tomacita is a petite black and white sweetheart with a very soft expression. She mostly stays outside now because a couple of indoor cats pick on her, but she mingles well with the others. She follows you to the feeding spot, hops up where the food is placed, and gives a little meow as a “thank you.” She even lets you pick her up like a baby.

She would love a calm indoor home where she can finally be the one getting all the kindness. She will be vaccinated, combo tested, microchipped, and spayed before going home.

👉 Meet Tomacita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Noah's Paws Animal Rescue – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Spayed female

Color: Black and white, white down one side of face

Black and white, white down one side of face Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Noah's Paws Animal Rescue

Why you’ll love Skunk:

Skunk is a black and white beauty with a unique white marking down one side of her face. She’s a loving cat who would enjoy a home where she can get more one-on-one attention. She meows at meal times but is otherwise quiet, plays well with other cats, and likes to nap in a peaceful spot—often with the two timid cats in the back room.

She will be vaccinated, combo tested, microchipped, and spayed before adoption.

👉 Meet Skunk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Noah's Paws Animal Rescue – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Spayed female

Color: Grey and white

Grey and white Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Noah's Paws Animal Rescue

Why you’ll love Willow:

Willow is a soft grey and white longhair with the tiniest little meow. She likes quiet time, exploring new things around the house and choosing a fresh nap spot each afternoon—a chair, a blanket, even a cozy carrier. Before meals, she sits patiently in the same spot and waits, especially if tuna pâté or creamy food is on the menu.

She will be vaccinated, combo tested, microchipped, and spayed before going home.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Noah's Paws Animal Rescue – phone listed on their Adoptapet profile

If you’re near Richland Hills, TX and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Visit their Adoptapet links, reach out to Noah's Paws Animal Rescue, and share these profiles with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.