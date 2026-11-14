North Reading’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for senior engineers and systems pros. If you’re in software, ML, or manufacturing IT, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Teradyne

Teradyne Location: North Reading, MA

Salary: $141,300 – $242,000 base + discretionary bonus

base + discretionary bonus Type: Full-time

Lead ML at a global test-equipment leader. You’ll own end-to-end ML systems (time-series, computer vision, LLMs), set modeling standards, and mentor other engineers, with strong pay and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, tuition help).

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: Senior Software Machine Learning Engineer (Teradyne)

Employer: Amazon (Ring)

Location: North Reading, MA

Salary: $143,700 – $194,400 annually, plus sign-on and RSUs

annually, plus sign-on and RSUs Type: Full-time

Core mobile platform role building SDKs, frameworks, and tooling that power Ring’s iOS and Android apps for millions of users. Great fit if you love deep mobile work (Swift/Kotlin/React Native), care about performance, and want to use AI tools in your daily dev workflow.

Employer: Randstad USA (onsite with a capital equipment manufacturer)

(onsite with a capital equipment manufacturer) Location: North Reading, MA

Salary: $180,000 – $205,000 per year + bonus

per year + bonus Type: Full-time, permanent (W2)

Own release management for manufacturing and supply chain systems, including Oracle Fusion updates, patches, and deployments. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in manufacturing or supply chain IT who can run Agile releases, protect shop-floor uptime, and keep everything audit-ready.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles like these often evolve for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.