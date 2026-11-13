North Reading is buzzing with high-level sales and product roles, especially in tech and automation. If you’ve got B2B, enterprise, or product experience, there’s real money and growth on the table here.

Employer: Teradyne

Teradyne Location: North Reading, MA (Photonics Test business)

(Photonics Test business) Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,400 – $194,200 base + discretionary bonus

Work at the cutting edge of silicon photonics and test automation, advising global customers and sales teams on complex technical solutions. Ideal if you have 8+ years industry experience, photonics background, and are comfortable traveling up to 40% while leading demos, proposals, and customer strategy.

Employer: Paychex

Paychex Location: North Reading, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role offers unlimited earning potential tied to performance)

Hunt and close net-new enterprise deals (100–5,000+ employees) selling a full HCM platform that includes payroll, HR, benefits, and more. Best for proven B2B closers with 5+ years quota-carrying experience, strong C‑level selling skills, and a love for big, complex deals and commission upside.

Employer: Teradyne

Teradyne Location: North Reading, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $168,400 – $269,400 base + discretionary bonus

Lead the product vision and roadmap for System Level Test platforms in the semiconductor space, shaping strategy across markets like AI/datacenter, mobility, and automotive. Great fit if you bring 20+ years experience, deep engineering/semiconductor knowledge, and enjoy owning pricing, go‑to‑market, and high-level customer relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring team has related roles or flexibility on the profile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.