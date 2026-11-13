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North Reading
⚠️ Nov. 16 Select Board hybrid meeting on taxes & licenses
5 days ago
📅 Select Board hybrid meeting on Nov. 16
The North Reading Select Board will hold a hybrid meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.
Where:
- In person: Town Hall, 235 North Street, Room 14
- Online: Microsoft Teams – Join link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/240462361103739?p=oJVTC89zHTOKK0i4ml
Meeting ID: 240 462 361 103 739
Passcode: eC2Tw2XB
- By phone: Call +1 323-553-3575, Phone conference ID: 172 415 729#
After an executive session, the Board plans to:
- Review FY 2027 tax classification hearing information
- Consider a Common Victualler license for Heav’nly Donuts, 68 Winter Street
- Take public comment
- Review board/committee appointment procedures
- Discuss proposed Select Board/School Committee chair office hours
- Review legal bills, liaison updates, and the Town Administrator’s report.
Residents can listen in, follow town business, and speak during the public comment portion.
More Info: Calendar • Select Board Hybrid
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