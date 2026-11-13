📅 Select Board hybrid meeting on Nov. 16

The North Reading Select Board will hold a hybrid meeting on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

Where:

In person: Town Hall, 235 North Street, Room 14

Town Hall, Online: Microsoft Teams – Join link: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/240462361103739?p=oJVTC89zHTOKK0i4ml

Meeting ID: 240 462 361 103 739

Passcode: eC2Tw2XB

Microsoft Teams – Join link: Meeting ID: Passcode: By phone: Call +1 323-553-3575, Phone conference ID: 172 415 729#

After an executive session, the Board plans to:

Review FY 2027 tax classification hearing information

Consider a Common Victualler license for Heav’nly Donuts, 68 Winter Street

for Take public comment

Review board/committee appointment procedures

Discuss proposed Select Board/School Committee chair office hours

Review legal bills, liaison updates, and the Town Administrator’s report.

Residents can listen in, follow town business, and speak during the public comment portion.