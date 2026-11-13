North Reading has some solid supply chain and logistics roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to high-level planning leadership.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Teradyne

Teradyne Location: North Reading, MA

Salary: $108,400–$173,400 base + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Plan and coordinate production schedules for new product introductions so builds stay on track with demand, materials, and factory capacity. Great fit if you have 5+ years in planning/scheduling, know ERP/MRP and Excel, and want to work closely with engineering and product teams.

Employer: Wilsonart International

Location: North Reading / Boston area, MA

Salary: $22.23–$27.02 per hour, DOE

Type: Full-time

Entry-level friendly warehouse role handling receiving, stocking, order picking, packing, and basic material cutting. Good for someone with 1+ year warehouse experience, able to lift up to 50 lbs, and interested in steady work with benefits and clear paths to grow.

Employer: Teradyne

Teradyne Location: North Reading, MA

Salary: $177,300–$301,200 base + discretionary bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead Teradyne’s end-to-end planning for its Semi Test business, managing both demand and supply planning teams and owning the S&OP process. Ideal if you have 12+ years in planning/materials, 5+ years leading managers, and want a strategic role using analytics and AI to hit revenue and customer goals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.