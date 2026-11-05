🏗️ North Reading Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Salaries

North Reading is buzzing with high-tech engineering work right now, especially in semiconductors, robotics, and test systems. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several roles here with strong six-figure pay and big-impact projects.

Employer: Insight Global (for a top semiconductor test & automation client)

Insight Global (for a top semiconductor test & automation client) Location: North Reading, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 4–6 FPGA/logic design engineers building complex FPGAs and digital IP for next‑gen compute test products. Ideal if you have 12+ years FPGA/SoC design, strong Verilog RTL, and experience taking digital hardware from architecture through lab validation and production, plus managing multiple projects at once.

Employer: Teradyne

Location: North Reading, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,700 – $194,700 base, plus discretionary bonus

Design custom electro‑mechanical solutions, cables, ITAs, and test fixtures for mission‑critical defense and aerospace test systems. Great fit if you’re local, have 5+ years electro‑mechanical design, are strong in SOLIDWORKS, metal fabrication, and cable/harness standards, and want a role with solid benefits and growth.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: North Reading, MA (role based out of an Amazon corporate hub; relocation to Boston/Seattle/Nashville/Austin or similar may be required)

(role based out of an Amazon corporate hub; relocation to or similar may be required) Type: Full-time , travel-heavy (≈ 75%+ across North America)

, travel-heavy (≈ across North America) Salary (MA – North Reading): $104,500 – $160,000 base, plus RSUs, sign-on, and benefits

Oversee large-scale deployments of industrial robotics and automation in Amazon fulfillment centers. You’ll handle project planning, on-site installation, testing, and troubleshooting of complex electro‑mechanical and networked systems, while driving continuous improvement and mentoring junior engineers.

Employer: Teradyne

Location: North Reading, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,600 – $156,200 base, plus discretionary bonus

Own system‑level EMC compliance for automated test equipment platforms. You’ll run pre‑compliance and formal EMC testing, manage EMC lab workflows, operate advanced test gear, and troubleshoot EMC failures while working with global design teams. Strong fit if you have 5+ years EMC test/compliance and know standards like IEC 61000‑x, CISPR 11, FCC Part 15.

(Alternate posting of this same role is also on Indeed.)

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.