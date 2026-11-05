📅 Nov 9 hybrid School Committee meeting on schools, EV chargers

📅 School Committee hybrid meeting is set for Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.

You can join in person at the North Reading Middle High School Distance Learning Lab or online at meet.google.com/mey-jqbv-trv. To join by phone, call +1 319-553-6708 and enter PIN 563 069 327#.

Planned topics include:

Electric vehicle charging stations

J. Turner Hood School building project update

World Languages presentation

Secondary School Improvement Plan presentations

North Reading High School NEASC updates

MCAS and accountability

Routine items like budget update, staffing, bids and donations, grants, and overnight trip requests

There is also time for public input and student reports.

If you care about local schools, this is a chance to listen in or share your thoughts.