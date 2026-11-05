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North Reading
📅 Nov 9 hybrid School Committee meeting on schools, EV chargers
4 days ago
📅 School Committee hybrid meeting is set for Monday, November 9, 2026 at 6:30 p.m.
You can join in person at the North Reading Middle High School Distance Learning Lab or online at meet.google.com/mey-jqbv-trv. To join by phone, call +1 319-553-6708 and enter PIN 563 069 327#.
Planned topics include:
- Electric vehicle charging stations
- J. Turner Hood School building project update
- World Languages presentation
- Secondary School Improvement Plan presentations
- North Reading High School NEASC updates
- MCAS and accountability
- Routine items like budget update, staffing, bids and donations, grants, and overnight trip requests
There is also time for public input and student reports.
If you care about local schools, this is a chance to listen in or share your thoughts.
More Info: Calendar • School Committee Hybrid
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