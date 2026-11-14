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North Providence
📅 Free Holiday Bazaar at North Providence Library Dec. 5
4 days ago
📅 Free Holiday Bazaar at North Providence Library
The North Providence Union Free Public Library is hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Stop by 1810 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, RI 02904 for a free, family-friendly day with:
- 30+ vendors selling unique holiday gifts
- Visits with Santa and the Grinch from 11:00 AM–1:00 PM
- Live music by Timothy Reid from 12:00 PM–2:00 PM
- Raffle baskets and the library thrift store open
Additional parking is available behind the library and at the North Providence High School parking lot.
All are welcome. For questions, call the library at (401) 353-5600.
More Info: Holiday Bazaar - North Providence Library | North ...
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