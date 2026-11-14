North Providence has some solid retail leadership roles right now, with good benefits and room to grow. If you like helping customers and running a smooth store, these are worth a look.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

O’Reilly Auto Parts Location: North Providence, RI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager and lead the team on sales, customer service, and daily operations. This role is hands-on, includes opening/closing the store, hiring support, and offers career growth, paid time off, 401(k) with contributions from day one, and medical, dental, and vision. Bilingual (Spanish) candidates are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Location: North Providence, RI (works across multiple nearby stores)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run one or more self‑storage locations with a focus on clean, safe facilities, customer relationships, and accurate reporting. You’ll handle sales, account management, and light maintenance, with daytime hours, most Sundays off, PTO, 401(k) match, and medical benefits with HSA contribution.

Employer: Seasons Corner Market

Location: North Providence, RI (and other nearby locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000–$70,000 per year + performance bonus

Lead a busy convenience/retail store, overseeing team hiring and coaching, customer service, inventory, and store finances. This role comes with a clear salary range, bonus potential, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company has more openings nearby, and many promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.