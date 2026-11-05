🏥 North Providence RI Travel Imaging Jobs With Multiple Openings

North Providence is buzzing with high-paying travel imaging roles right now, all day-shift and all in hospital settings.

Here are several solid options if you’re an experienced tech looking for your next contract:

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Slate Healthcare Location: North Providence, RI

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, days

Specialty: Vascular/abdominal Ultrasound Technologist

Vascular/abdominal Pay: $2,589 per week (package based on 8-hr day shifts)

(package based on 8-hr day shifts) Why it’s appealing: Focus on vascular and abdominal studies in a collaborative hospital team, with a steady day schedule and a chance to sharpen your vascular skills across diverse cases.

Focus on vascular and abdominal studies in a collaborative hospital team, with a steady day schedule and a chance to sharpen your vascular skills across diverse cases. Requirements: 2+ years’ experience, BLS/BCLS, ARDMS(AB), ARDMS(OB), ARDMS(RVT); active EMR experience required.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: North Providence, RI

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, days

Specialty: Mammography Technologist

Pay: $2,822 per week (package based on 8-hr day shifts)

(package based on 8-hr day shifts) Why it’s appealing: Day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus strong pay for a daytime mammo role.

Day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus strong pay for a daytime mammo role. Benefits (from Anders Group): Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), license & CE reimbursement, continuing education, referral bonuses.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Slate Healthcare Location: North Providence, RI

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, days (8:00 am–4:30 pm)

Specialty: MRI Technologist

Pay: $2,972 per week (package based on 8-hr day shifts)

(package based on 8-hr day shifts) Why it’s appealing: High weekly pay, consistent daytime hours, and a patient-centered hospital role with potential to extend.

High weekly pay, consistent daytime hours, and a patient-centered hospital role with potential to extend. Requirements: 2+ years’ MRI experience, BLS/BCLS, ARRT(MRI), active license.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: North Providence, RI

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, days

Specialty: MRI Technologist

Pay: $2,963 per week (package based on 8-hr day shifts)

(package based on 8-hr day shifts) Why it’s appealing: Strong pay plus Anders Group’s full benefits package, with recruiter support and travel perks for MRI travelers.

Strong pay plus Anders Group’s full benefits package, with recruiter support and travel perks for MRI travelers. Benefits (from Anders Group): Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), license & CE reimbursement, daily per diems, travel reimbursements, rental car allowances, referral bonuses.

Employer: GLC On-The-Go, INC.

Location: North Providence, RI

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, days (8:00 am–4:30 pm)

Specialty: MRI Technologist

Pay Range: $2,782 – $2,929 per week

Why it’s appealing: Clear pay range, set schedule, and strong recruiter support from a nationally recognized agency.

Clear pay range, set schedule, and strong recruiter support from a nationally recognized agency. Start Date: 11/04/2026 (through 02/03/2027)

(through 02/03/2027) Requirements: Active MRI license; 1 year full-time MRI experience within last 2 years.

Active MRI license; within last 2 years. Benefits (from GLC): Weekly direct deposit, health, dental, vision, 401(k), possible completion/signing bonuses, referral bonus up to $500.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—travel roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.