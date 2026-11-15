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🐶 Playful Rescue Dogs Ready for Adoption Near Genesee Depot
Looking for a loyal friend to share your walks and couch time? These adoptable dogs near Genesee Depot, WI are waiting for someone just like you.
All three are with Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue in nearby North Prairie, WI. Adoption is by approved application and appointment only.
DUCK
- Breed: Australian Kelpie / Shepherd mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue (North Prairie, WI)
- Adoption process: Must be 24 years or older to adopt. Apply online first; once approved, the WI manager will call to answer questions and set up a private meet-and-greet. The process can take up to 7 days, and adoptions are done by weekly appointments after approval.
- Location for meet & greet: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)
👉 Meet DUCK and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COLTON
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue (North Prairie, WI)
- Adoption process: Must be 24 years or older to adopt. Start with the online application; after approval, the WI manager will call to talk through next steps and schedule a private meet-and-greet. Processing can take up to 7 days, with weekly adoption appointments after approval.
- Location for meet & greet: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)
👉 Meet COLTON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MONTY
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue (North Prairie, WI)
- Adoption process: Adopters must be 24+ years old. Fill out the online application first; once approved, the WI manager will contact you to discuss adoption and arrange a private meet-and-greet. The approval process may take up to 7 days, and adoptions are done by weekly appointment.
- Location for meet & greet: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)
👉 Meet MONTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs looks like your new best friend, start by filling out the online application on the rescue’s website so you can schedule a meet-and-greet.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.