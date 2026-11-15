Looking for a loyal friend to share your walks and couch time? These adoptable dogs near Genesee Depot, WI are waiting for someone just like you.

All three are with Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue in nearby North Prairie, WI. Adoption is by approved application and appointment only.

Breed: Australian Kelpie / Shepherd mix

Australian Kelpie / Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue (North Prairie, WI)

(North Prairie, WI) Adoption process: Must be 24 years or older to adopt. Apply online first; once approved, the WI manager will call to answer questions and set up a private meet-and-greet. The process can take up to 7 days , and adoptions are done by weekly appointments after approval.

Must be to adopt. Apply online first; once approved, the WI manager will call to answer questions and set up a private meet-and-greet. The process can take up to , and adoptions are done by after approval. Location for meet & greet: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)

👉 Meet DUCK and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Labrador Retriever / Hound mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue (North Prairie, WI)

(North Prairie, WI) Adoption process: Must be 24 years or older to adopt. Start with the online application; after approval, the WI manager will call to talk through next steps and schedule a private meet-and-greet. Processing can take up to 7 days , with weekly adoption appointments after approval.

Must be to adopt. Start with the online application; after approval, the WI manager will call to talk through next steps and schedule a private meet-and-greet. Processing can take up to , with after approval. Location for meet & greet: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)

👉 Meet COLTON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue (North Prairie, WI)

(North Prairie, WI) Adoption process: Adopters must be 24+ years old . Fill out the online application first; once approved, the WI manager will contact you to discuss adoption and arrange a private meet-and-greet. The approval process may take up to 7 days , and adoptions are done by weekly appointment .

Adopters must be . Fill out the online application first; once approved, the WI manager will contact you to discuss adoption and arrange a private meet-and-greet. The approval process may take up to , and adoptions are done by . Location for meet & greet: S47 W30760 HWY 59, North Prairie, WI (corner of 59 and 83)

👉 Meet MONTY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs looks like your new best friend, start by filling out the online application on the rescue’s website so you can schedule a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.